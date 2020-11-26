AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.78%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
CHCC 127.40 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.57%)
DCL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
DGKC 101.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.95%)
EFERT 61.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.51%)
FCCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.74%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.54%)
HBL 129.71 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.7%)
HUBC 79.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.88%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.32%)
LOTCHEM 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
MLCF 37.18 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.81%)
OGDC 103.62 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (6.23%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
PIBTL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
PIOC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.17%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 93.55 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (6.4%)
PSO 194.60 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (2.27%)
SNGP 42.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
STPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 56.52 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (6.84%)
UNITY 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By ▲ 49.06 (1.17%)
BR30 21,347 Increased By ▲ 258.22 (1.22%)
KSE100 40,873 Increased By ▲ 495.89 (1.23%)
KSE30 17,261 Increased By ▲ 244.24 (1.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Dollar losses put on hold but long-term outlook tilts to downside

  • The British pound traded near a more than two-month high against the dollar as investors awaited details on trade talks between Britain and the European Union this week.
Reuters 26 Nov 2020

TOKYO: The dollar was on the defensive on Thursday as downbeat U.S. economic data and optimism about coronavirus vaccines prompted investors to seek out riskier assets tied to global commodities and emerging markets.

The British pound traded near a more than two-month high against the dollar as investors awaited details on trade talks between Britain and the European Union this week.

The dollar’s fall has been so rapid that it could rebound in the short term, market watchers said, but some investors still expect a decline over the longer term as they shift positions in expectation that the coronavirus outbreak will wane next year.

“A China-led recovery in the global economy and commodities should benefit commodities currencies,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

“The outlook is good, but we are reaching levels where authorities might feel some concern. Other emerging market currencies with good fundamentals should benefit.”

Against the euro, the dollar stood at $1.1926, close to its weakest in more than two months.

Sterling bought $1.3392, which is near its strongest level since Sept. 2. The pound held steady at 89.02 pence per euro.

The dollar was little changed at 104.32 yen.

Investors have rushed to riskier currencies and emerging-market assets in recent weeks after positive data on COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and signs of stability in U.S. politics, which has weighed broadly on the dollar.

Sentiment for the greenback took a hit after data on Wednesday showed weekly U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected and personal incomes fell.

Some economists said more job losses are likely as many U.S. states reinforce restrictions on businesses to curb a spread of coronavirus infections.

The dollar index against a basket of six other currencies was near the lowest in more than two months.

In Asia, trading in the dollar was subdued because U.S. financial markets are closed later on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The onshore yuan rose to 6.5688 per dollar, resuming its advance toward a 29-month high set last week.

The Australian dollar traded near its highest since September, supported by improving risk appetite and strong Chinese demand for the commodities that Australia exports.

The New Zealand dollar traded near its strongest level in more than two years.

dollar

Dollar losses put on hold but long-term outlook tilts to downside

$19.85m grant deal inked with WB

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Expensive energy ‘biggest’ problem, WEF told

Six major generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

UN given dossier on India

Key findings of OICCI IPR Survey 2020 announced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters