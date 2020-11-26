AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
CEOs express strong support for Pakistan

26 Nov 2020

KARACHI: In the “Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan”, the Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Pakistan’s case to the global community on a comprehensive basis that also included the future vision and challenges.

In his answers to the global CEOs from Telenor, Majid Al Futtaim, Ghuangzhou, Royal Vopak, Investcorp Holdings, he emphasised that collaboration and technological support from all global leading organisations is pivotal for his Government’s planning and country’s growth in all sectors which are presently extremely underdeveloped.

All CEOs expressed their strong support to Pakistan and to undertake new initiatives for Pakistan’s development. This session was then taken-up by Abdul Hafeez Sheikh who provided details about how the government has been able to turnaround the economy despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19.

He encouraged all participants for their suggestions and assured that Pakistan values the role of all global players participating in the WEF strategy dialogue.

Borge Brende, President WEF, especially singled out the role of Dawood Group headed by Hussain Dawood and Pathfinder Group Chairman Ikram Sehgal for their exceptional contributions to the WEF.

Sehgal, Group Chairman Pathfinder, was given the distinction of speaking at the WEF. He congratulated the Finance Advisor and the Governor State Bank for their distinguished role during the COVID-19 period to support the business community which trickled down to the masses. He inquired from him, that based on the Finance Advisor’s rich experience with many countries, a comparison with Pakistan and also how to tackle the corruption, embezzlement, and waste at the provincial governments, which is a major issue besides tax revenue collection.—PR

