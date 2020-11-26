AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Major Gulf shares extend gains

• Saudi, Dubai gain for 4th straight session • Abu Dhabi bounces back from previous day losses DUBAI: Major...
Reuters 26 Nov 2020

• Saudi, Dubai gain for 4th straight session

• Abu Dhabi bounces back from previous day losses

DUBAI: Major Gulf markets rallied on Wednesday as investors cheered the prospects of a faster-than-expected global economic recovery, driven mainly by encouraging news on the Covid-19 vaccine development front.

Financial markets worldwide have gained in the past couple of weeks as US drugmakers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc as well as British firm AstraZeneca released positive data on the effectiveness of their vaccine candidates.

Aiding sentiment, the uncertainty over presidential transition in the United States seemed ending with President Donald Trump’s administration clearing the way for President-elect Joe Biden to prepare for the start of his administration.

Oil, a key catalyst for the economies in the Gulf region, rose for the fourth straight session as the market shrugged off an industry report showing US crude stockpiles rose more than expected, extending a rally driven by vaccine hopes.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark closed 0.6% higher. National Commercial Bank gained more than 2% and was the top gainer on the index. Another lender Al-Rajhi Bank put on 0.5%.

The Saudi benchmark has now gained for four consecutive sessions.

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.6% higher, with Dubai Islamic Bank and property firm Emaar Properties leading the gains, ending the session 0.9% higher each.

The Dubai benchmark has gained for four straight sessions now.

The Abu Dhabi index bounced back from the previous session’s losses to gain about 0.9%. Lenders First Abu Dhabi Bank appreciated 0.9%, while real estate firm Aldar Properties put on more than 4%.

Elsewhere, in Qatar, the blue-chip index added 0.4%, buoyed by Industries Qatar, which gained 2.4% in the session.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s prime index logged in gains for a third consecutive session, finishing 0.7% higher.

Commercial International Bank was the top gainer in the benchmark, adding 0.9%.

Major Gulf shares extend gains

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Expensive energy ‘biggest’ problem, WEF told

Six major generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

UN given dossier on India

Key findings of OICCI IPR Survey 2020 announced

Reconstitution of PTV board: PM expresses his displeasure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.