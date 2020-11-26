Nawaz’s mother’s body arrives in Lahore on Saturday

LAHORE: The body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, will reach here from London on Saturday (November 28).

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body would be flown to Lahore via British Airways flight BA-259, which will land in Lahore at 6:45am on Saturday, sources close to Sharif family said, adding: “The death certificate of the late has been received.”

Funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar would also be offered in London. A limited number of people would attend Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral prayers in a London mosque due to the Coronavirus lockdown. “Nawaz Sharif was in a state of mourning after his mother’s death and still suffering from a kidney pain,” the sources added.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “It is quite shameful that the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz have not been released so far.”

Marriyum took to Twitter and said a normal legal procedure has been deliberately slowed down and made complex. She said that linking Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz’s release with arrival of Begum Shamim Akhtar’s dead body is peak of pathetic behavior and small mentality.

The PML-N leader said that the government has hit new lows by doing politics on the sad occasion of the death of Shehbaz Sharif’s mother. She had also confirmed that Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body will reach Lahore on Saturday.

The sources claimed that Shehbaz and Hamza are likely to be released on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020