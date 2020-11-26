Punjab records 648 cases, 25 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Out of 15,298 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 648 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of corona cases to 115,786 and deaths to 2904.

With 47 more recoveries, the number of recovered patients has reached to 98,081 in Punjab while with 1,214 coronavirus recoveries across the country, the tally of recovered patients has reached to 332,974 showing recovery rate as 87 percent.

As per data made available to Business Recorder, as many as 2638 healthcare workers have so far tested positive of coronavirus.

As per age distribution of Covid-19 cases in Punjab, as many as 27153 people with the age group of 21-30 years were tested positive of the virus followed by age group of 31-40 years with 25,739 cases, 17526 with age group of 41-50 years, 15638 with age group of 51-60 years, 9864 with age group of 61-70 years, 7813 with age group of 11-20 years. As many as 4619 of age group of above 70 years were tested positive while 2944 with age group of 1-10 years were tested positive of the virus.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that necessary steps have been taken to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the CM appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks in the public. The government is monitoring the situation daily as the number of patients and the death-rate are increasing due to carelessness, he said.

In the wake of corona threat, the Overseas Convention that was scheduled to be held at Governor’s House on Thursday (today) has been canceled after consultation between Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar.

The Governor said that no compromise will be made in matters concerning compliance of SOPs while the provincial and district governments would take more steps to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent coronavirus.

Talking to Vice-Chairman Overseas Commission Punjab Muhammad Waseem Rame, the Governor said that coronavirus is increasing with each passing day which is a moment of concern for the whole nation. He advised the opposition not to politicize the rallies in the current situation as it is the responsibility of all including the political parties to not only follow the SOPs but also raise awareness about it among the public.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) by its Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB) Vice-Chairman Prof Abdul Basit and PharmEvo director marketing Mohsin Sheraz. Under the agreement, young physicians will submit their research abstracts and posters to the Health Research Advisory Board through their departmental heads. Senior registrar level postgraduates from across the country will be eligible to participate in the competition.

