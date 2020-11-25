Father of three martyred in Indian firing along LoC

One civilian embraced martyrdom after Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Bagsar Sector along Line of Control (LoC), ISPR reported on Wednesday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the deceased citizen is identified as Ansar, 33, and was father of three daughters.

He was moving on motorbike near his house in Garhi village, when came in range of Indian indiscriminate fire.

Earlier in November 23, India’s unprovoked firing, using rockets and heavy mortars, at a Pakistani wedding taking place near the Line of Control (LoC) wounded at least 11 civilians.

“Indian army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along LoC) targeting civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars,” the ISPR said.