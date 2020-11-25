Markets
Ugandan shilling unchanged, draws support from offshore flows
- At 1004GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, same level as Tuesday's close.
25 Nov 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling traded stable on Wednesday, drawing some support from offshore investors participating in this week's Treasury bond auction, traders said.
