Palm gains as stronger crude, rival oils off weigh demand slump

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.11pc at 3,285 ringgit ($804.16) a tonne.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended 1pc higher on Wednesday despite a slump in November exports, boosted by higher crude and tracking a rally in competing edible oils due to concerns over global supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.11pc at 3,285 ringgit ($804.16) a tonne.

"The recent steep downward revisions of crop estimates in other competing edibles oils, namely soybean and sunflower oil had triggered heavy buying," IJM Plantations CEO Joseph Tek Choon Yee said in a statement.

The spill-over strength from soybean and sunflower oil prices has helped raise the crude palm oil price threshold to above 3,000 ringgit per tonne, even as consumers shift part of their demand to cheaper vegetable oils, he added.

Tek said lower-than-expected production across all edible oils combined with sustained demand would keep edible oils inventories, including palm oil, "extremely tight".

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.2pc, while its palm oil contract gained 1pc. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8pc.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, driven by hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine helping boost fuel demand, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

However, gains were capped by a 19pc monthly decline in exports from Malaysia during Nov. 1 to 25 as shipments to India halved, according to data from cargo surveyors.

For 2021, IJM Plantations said weather uncertainties affecting crop production are becoming a major determining factor for price discovery.

