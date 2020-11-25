Markets
Thailand buyer purchases 60,000 T feed wheat, 79,000 T barley
- The barley purchase involved one consignment for February 2021, shipment bought from Cofco and one for March 2021, shipment from ADM, traders said.
25 Nov 2020
HAMBURG: Thailand's association of feed producers TFMA purchased just over 60,000 tonnes of optional-origin animal feed wheat and 79,000 tonnes of feed barley in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in initial assessments of the deal.
Prices were said to be around $282.50 a tonne c&f liner out. Seller was believed to be trading house Glencore for January 2021 shipment.
It also bought about 79,000 tonnes of Australian origin feed barley at about $235 to $236 a tonne c&f.
