Nov 25, 2020
Thailand buyer purchases 60,000 T feed wheat, 79,000 T barley

  • The barley purchase involved one consignment for February 2021, shipment bought from Cofco and one for March 2021, shipment from ADM, traders said.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

HAMBURG: Thailand's association of feed producers TFMA purchased just over 60,000 tonnes of optional-origin animal feed wheat and 79,000 tonnes of feed barley in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in initial assessments of the deal.

Prices were said to be around $282.50 a tonne c&f liner out. Seller was believed to be trading house Glencore for January 2021 shipment.

It also bought about 79,000 tonnes of Australian origin feed barley at about $235 to $236 a tonne c&f.

The barley purchase involved one consignment for February 2021, shipment bought from Cofco and one for March 2021, shipment from ADM, traders said.

