Nov 25, 2020
Pakistan

Opposition boycotts parliamentary committee on coronavirus

BR Web Desk 25 Nov 2020

Members of Opposition parties haven’t showed up to attend the Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser today (Wednesday) at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz, after the meeting, informed that no member from the opposition attended the meeting despite their suggestions during the previous sitting were implemented.

"Today's meeting was attended by PTI lawmakers and coalition partners. The intention behind this meeting was to reach a consensus on strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country."

He termed opposition act was ‘irresponsible’ and said the current situation concerns the entire country in terms of economy, population and health.

"Boycotting a meeting on the country's health and economic situation is not a good decision," he added. "We expect the opposition to cooperate with the government and not politicise the pandemic."

Ahead of the meeting, Faraz said an important issue such as the coronavirus should not be politicised. "We hope the opposition leaders will participate in the meeting and give their recommendations on dealing with the pandemic.

