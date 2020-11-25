Chughtai Lab and Pfizer Partner to establish Vaccination Centers across Pakistan

Chughtai Lab, Pakistan’s leading pathology lab, signed an MOU with Pfizer to improve access to vaccines in Pakistan by establishing vaccination centers across the country.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at Chughtai Lab's Head Office at Jail Road Main Gulberg, Lahore on Tuesday.

Both Chughtai Lab and Pfizer share the same core values of improving the lives of patients through immunization and access to medicines.

The first Chughtai Vaccination Center will be inaugurated today at 7 pm at Lalak Jan Chowk, DHA Lahore.

Chughtai Lab is collaborating with Pfizer to ensure that their Meningitis and Pneumonia vaccines are available from today.