FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be attending the 47th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger on November 27 and 28.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday, the representatives of 57 OIC member states and five observer states will discuss Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the situation of Muslim communities and minorities in non-OIC states and combating Islamophobia and defamation of the religions.

"The Foreign Minister will highlight aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory," FO said.

Qureshi will also highlight rising incidents of Islamophobia and hate speech against Muslims. He will emphasize the need for unity of the Islamic world 'to combat the scourge of Islamophobia and promote inter-faith harmony'.

The foreign minister will also be holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts and heads of delegations of member states, FO said.