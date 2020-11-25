Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
25 Nov 2020
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Dec'20 72.00 72.00 70.87 70.97 12:05 - -1.18 65 72.15
Nov 24
Mar'21 73.80 73.88 71.85 72.63 12:28 - -1.17 17668 73.80
Nov 24
May'21 74.58 74.71 72.73 73.52 12:27 - -1.13 4565 74.65
Nov 24
=================================================================================
