Nov 25, 2020
Samba Bank, Techlogix to introduce digital lending platform

25 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Samba Bank Limited signed an agreement with Techlogix Mobility Pakistan to launch digital lending platform that streamlines online personal loan applications for salaried individuals. The digital loan is a short term and affordable loan product having maturity of one month delivered entirely via digital channels and disbursed in less than 30 seconds. Applying for digital loan through a mobile application offers several advantages for consumers like greater accessibility, transparency and the ability to apply for loans quickly and remotely.

Samba Bank will require no in-person interaction to apply for digital loan. Loan decisioning processes, including loan application and credit limit assessment, are streamlined as they run through a series of preset algorithmic decision trees; no manual, case-by-case approval or rejection decision is made. As such, the digital loan can be accessed instantly unlike conventional loans.

Salman Akhtar, CEO - Techlogix and Shahid Sattar, President and CEO - Samba Bank Limited, signed the agreement in presence of team members from both organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Akhtar, CEO - TMX, said "We are delighted to work with a visionary institution like Samba Bank which is transforming its business operations with digital channels. Our digital lending solution will help increase access to credit and help the Bank provide additional value added services to its customers."

Shahid Sattar, President and CEO - Samba Bank Limited, said "We are very excited to partner with Techlogix to offer digital loans to our payroll customer base. Samba Bank focused on providing innovative digital solutions by adopting robust technology platforms."-PR

