NY City's first black mayor dies

NEW YORK: David Dinkins, New York City's first and so far only black mayor, has died at 93. The Democrat served as leader of the city from 1990 to 1993 after defeating Rudy Giuliani and Edward Koch. His tenure was marked by racial strife - most notably the Crown Heights riots - and criticism that he was not up to the job. Dinkins died from natural causes at home on Monday, the New York Times reported.-AFP