KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (November 24, 2020).

================================================================= DAILY INDICATORS ================================================================= TUESDAY PREVIOUS ================================================================= Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 159.80/159.90 161.00/161.10 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 160.10 161.15 Karachi 100-share Index 39,863.36 39,632.52 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 94,736.20 96,751.38 ----------------------------------------------------------------- CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury bill auction results: ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 18 Oct 5 Three-month bills 7.1525 7.1597 Six-month bills 7.1998 7.2000 12-month bills 7.2498 7.2900 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 11 Nov 5 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Three-year PIB 8.2400 Bids rejected Five-year PIB 9.9800 Bids rejected 10-year PIB 10.5498 Bids rejected 20-Year PIB 10.0000 10.0000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Week ending Nov 13 PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Total liquid forex reserves $20,085.6m $19,906.9mln Forex held by central bank $12,931.2m $12,740.5mln Forex held by commercial banks $7,154.4m $7,166.4mln ----------------------------------------------------------------- MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Consumer price index Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.7 1.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 8.9 9.0 Wholesale price index Oct Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 2.9 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 5.1 4.3 Trade Balance Oct N/A N/A Exports Oct N/A N/A Imports Oct N/A N/A ----------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520 Per capita income N/A $1,433 External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9 Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pct 1.33 pct Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pct Services sector growth -0.6 N/A Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pct 4.1 pct Commodity producing sector growth N/A N/A Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct N/A Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pct 5.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740bn $-1,673bn Exports N/A $147,000m Imports N/A $235,295m Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97bn =================================================================

= Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics