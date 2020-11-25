AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (November 24, 2020)....
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (November 24, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                       TUESDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   159.80/159.90      161.00/161.10
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 160.10             161.15
Karachi 100-share Index              39,863.36          39,632.52
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm              94,736.20          96,751.38
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Oct 18              Oct 5
Three-month bills                       7.1525             7.1597
Six-month bills                         7.1998             7.2000
12-month bills                          7.2498             7.2900
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Nov 11              Nov 5
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          8.2400      Bids rejected
Five-year PIB                           9.9800      Bids rejected
10-year PIB                            10.5498      Bids rejected
20-Year PIB                            10.0000            10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                             Nov 13                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves         $20,085.6m       $19,906.9mln
Forex held by central bank          $12,931.2m       $12,740.5mln
Forex held by commercial banks       $7,154.4m        $7,166.4mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS                        LAST                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   1.7                1.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     8.9                9.0
Wholesale price index Oct
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct                   2.9                1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct                     5.1                4.3
Trade Balance Oct                          N/A                N/A
Exports Oct                                N/A                N/A
Imports Oct                                N/A                N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          N/A             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth          1.0 pct           1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4              5 pct
Services sector growth                    -0.6                N/A
Agricultural sector growth            2.67 pct            4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth          N/A                N/A
Average consumer price inflation     11.11 pct                N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)            8.1 pct            5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June)        $-1,740bn          $-1,673bn
Exports                                    N/A          $147,000m
Imports                                    N/A          $235,295m
Current a/c deficit                      $792m            $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

