Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials
- "Fourteen people have been killed and 45 more wounded in two (bomb) explosions," Bamiyan police chief Zabardast Safi told AFP.
24 Nov 2020
KABUL: At least 14 people were killed in central Afghanistan on Tuesday when two blasts ripped through the city of Bamiyan, home to many members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic minority, officials said.
"Fourteen people have been killed and 45 more wounded in two (bomb) explosions," Bamiyan police chief Zabardast Safi told AFP.
Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the toll.
