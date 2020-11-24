Covid-19 Vaccination A Necessity for Overseas Travel: Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. plans to make Covid-19 vaccination a necessity for overseas travel through its airline.

Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas, explains that future international passengers would need to have a Covid-19 vaccination before they enter or leave Australia on a Qantas flight.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” Joyce says.

Australia already closed its borders early on the pandemic and placed strict quarantine requirements for all those who were returning. Air travel has been immensely impacted by these measures with Qantas, the Australian airline, reporting an annual loss of almost $1.46 billion.

In addition to this, the International Air Transport Association, which represents about 300 airlines worldwide, is also creating a Travel Pass for passengers who have tested negative for Covid-19 or those who have received a vaccine shot.

As cases are rising across the globe with many countries experiencing the second wave, it is likely that other airlines across the world also adopt similar requirements for overseas travel.