AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,934 Increased By ▲ 301.25 (0.76%)
KSE30 16,784 Increased By ▲ 90.73 (0.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Covid-19 Vaccination A Necessity for Overseas Travel: Qantas Airways

  • Qantas Airways Ltd. plans to make Covid-19 vaccination a necessity for overseas travel through its airline - other airlines might follow suit.
BR Web Desk 24 Nov 2020
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Qantas Airways Ltd. plans to make Covid-19 vaccination a necessity for overseas travel through its airline.

Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas, explains that future international passengers would need to have a Covid-19 vaccination before they enter or leave Australia on a Qantas flight.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” Joyce says.

Australia already closed its borders early on the pandemic and placed strict quarantine requirements for all those who were returning. Air travel has been immensely impacted by these measures with Qantas, the Australian airline, reporting an annual loss of almost $1.46 billion.

In addition to this, the International Air Transport Association, which represents about 300 airlines worldwide, is also creating a Travel Pass for passengers who have tested negative for Covid-19 or those who have received a vaccine shot.

As cases are rising across the globe with many countries experiencing the second wave, it is likely that other airlines across the world also adopt similar requirements for overseas travel.

air travel COVID19 vaccine

Covid-19 Vaccination A Necessity for Overseas Travel: Qantas Airways

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home

Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Provinces asked to deal with price hikes

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters