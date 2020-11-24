AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Zardari seeks exemption from appearance in pre-arrest bail plea

Terence J Sigamony Updated 24 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday filed an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from court appearance in his pre-arrest bail plea, in a matter pertaining to laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani would hear the petition moved by the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Zardari's counsel Farooq H Naek submitted the application seeking exemption from his personal appearance before the court in the case.

The counsel also submitted Zardari's medical reports along with the application. The application stated that the former president was discharged from the hospital last month, and admitted again on November 22 after his health deteriorated.

This case is related to a suspicious transaction of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town through joint accounts of Zain Malik, son-in-law of property tycoon Malik Riaz, into fake accounts.

In its reply in this matter, the NAB stated the former premier was required for investigation. The anti-corruption watchdog opposed bail to the former president.

In its reply to the high court, the NAB stated the reasons for its opposition to bail to Zardari, saying the NAB was taking action against Zardari within legal boundaries and investigation was under way against the former president in accordance with the NAB Ordinance.

It added that all the proceedings were taken in accordance with law, and there was absolutely no violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner, he had been given complete opportunity vide call up notice to clarify allegations levelled against him.

The bureau stated that there was no statutory provision provided in the law, whereby, the NAB was bound to inform or notice before arrest hence, this petition was liable to be dismissed. Therefore, the bureau prayed before the court that Zardari's petition seeking bail might be dismissed in the interest of justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

