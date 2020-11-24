Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
24 Nov 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 23, 2020).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: (-) 4,103.01
High: 4,168.32
Low: 4,068.34
Net Change: (-) 65.31
Volume ('000): 174,985
Value ('000): 6,535,884
Makt Cap 1,352,423,503,134
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 7,570.25
NET CH. (-) 219.46
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 5,698.38
NET CH. (-) 97.82
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,327.44
NET CH. (-) 104.87
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 4,814.67
NET CH. (-) 28.15
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,595.41
NET CH. (-) 50.36
As on: 23-November-2020
