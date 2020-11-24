KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 23, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (-) 4,103.01 High: 4,168.32 Low: 4,068.34 Net Change: (-) 65.31 Volume ('000): 174,985 Value ('000): 6,535,884 Makt Cap 1,352,423,503,134 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,570.25 NET CH. (-) 219.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,698.38 NET CH. (-) 97.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,327.44 NET CH. (-) 104.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,814.67 NET CH. (-) 28.15 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,595.41 NET CH. (-) 50.36 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-November-2020 ====================================

