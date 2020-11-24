AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 24 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                     DATE             TIME
=========================================================
PNSC                             25.11.2020      10:30 am
East West Insurance              25.11.2020      12:00 pm
Quice Food Industries Ltd        26.11.2020      10:30 am
Pakistan Oxygen                  26.11.2020      02:00 pm
Wah Nobel                        26.11.2020      12:00 pm
Siemens (Pak) Engineering        26.11.2020      01:00 pm
Hinopak Motors Ltd               27.11.2020      10:00 am
K-Electric Limited               27.11.2020      10:30 am
Aruj Industries Ltd              27.11.2020    12:00 Noon
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd       27.11.2020      11:15 am
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd            27.11.2020      03:30 pm
Dost Steels Limited              27.11.2020      03:30 pm
Exide Pakistan                   28.11.2020      03:00 pm
Silkbank Limited                 28.11.2020    12:00 Noon
Macter International Ltd         28.11.2020      11:15 am
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd     28.11.2020      10:00 am
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

