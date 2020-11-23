167 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: In an alarming situation, COVID-19 cases registered a sharp rise in the district as 167 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to a handout issued here, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq said that 157 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district while 10 belonged to other districts.

He said that number of coronavirus patients in the district hospital’s are continuously increasing while the district government, health department and others have made arrangements to control the situation.

The DC informed that 47 cases were reported from Potohar town, 39 Rawalpindi Cantt, 50 Rawal town, 5 Gujar khan, 4 Murree, 8 Kalarsyeda, 2 Kahuta and 4 from Taxila.

He further added that 36 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,19 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,8 Red Crescent,40 Institute of Urology and 3 in the Hearts international hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities.