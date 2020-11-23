AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Tunisia tenders to buy durum, soft wheat and barley

  • In its last reported tender on Nov. 3, Tunisia's state grains agency purchased about 50,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley.
Reuters 23 Nov 2020

PARIS/HAMBURG: Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase around 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat, 92,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The tender closes on Tuesday, Nov. 24, they said.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins.

Shipment of all the grains was sought between Dec. 20, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021, depending on origin selected.

The durum is sought in three 25,000 consignments, the soft wheat is sought in three 25,000 tonne consignments and one of 17,000 tonnes.

The feed barley is sought in three 25,000 tonne consignments.

In its last reported tender on Nov. 3, Tunisia's state grains agency purchased about 50,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley.

Wheat

