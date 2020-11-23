AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By ▼ -67.58 (-1.62%)
BR30 20,523 Decreased By ▼ -419.61 (-2%)
KSE100 39,558 Decreased By ▼ -629.06 (-1.57%)
KSE30 16,673 Decreased By ▼ -230.35 (-1.36%)
KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close

  • Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 Index nosedived by over 800 points with news of schools closing down nationwide.
Updated 23 Nov 2020

KSE100 nosedives by over 800 points as lockdown measures are enforced nationwide.

At the time of filing this report, the index was being traded 39,339.83 points showing a drop of 847.35 points and a percentage change of negative 2.11 percent.

The KSE 100-share index fluctuated due to bearish trading in Pakistan's stock market. Investor sentiments have once again succumbed to the pressure with news of schools closing nationwide.

The Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced the closure of schools from the 26th of November and instructed that online classes will be carried out from November 26 to December 24.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has experienced volatile performance in the past few weeks, in a combinatorial impact of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and political upheavals.

