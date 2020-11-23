AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By ▼ -68.12 (-1.64%)
BR30 20,496 Decreased By ▼ -445.97 (-2.13%)
KSE100 39,546 Decreased By ▼ -640.7 (-1.59%)
KSE30 16,669 Decreased By ▼ -234.61 (-1.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

  • The analyst said that the SBP has forecasted headline inflation of 7-9pc, according to which the real interest rate is 0-2pc on a forward-looking basis which will probably be maintained.
Ali Ahmed 23 Nov 2020

As the State Bank of Pakistan is expected to announce its Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) today, economic expert anticipates no change in the interest rate and the continuation of an ‘accommodating monetary policy.’

“From March till June, the interest rate has declined by 650 basis points from 13.5 percent to 7 percent, and has remained at 7pc, and is expected that it will remain at 7pc with no change in monetary policy,” said senior financial analyst Ali Khizar, Head of BR Research.

The analyst said that the SBP has forecasted headline inflation of 7-9pc, according to which the real interest rate is 0-2pc on a forward-looking basis which will probably be maintained.

There are fears that the government will be imposing a countrywide lockdown amid the second wave of coronavirus, which will keep the ‘accommodating monetary policy’ running, said Khizar. “Globally the interest rates have dropped significantly, which will be the case in Pakistan.”

Talking about Turkey’s recent decision to increase its interest rate, Khizar was of the view that the decision was taken as the Turkish lira is under pressure. However, in Pakistan the currency rate is improving, alongside surplus in Current Account of $1.2 billion and lack of travelling due to COVID-19 have also played a major contribution.

“Till COVID-19 persists travel will remains low, C/A remains in surplus, reserves are increasing, there is low pressure on the currency and there is no demand side inflationary pressure, which will keep the interest rate policy accommodating, and there will be no change in it,” he said.

The financial expert expects the interest rate to remain unchanged till January, and was of the view that it would probably raise in March or May, with the resumption of IMF program that has been stalled for a while. “The IMF program calls for reforms in power sector and NEPRA’s autonomy, for which legislation is needed, which cannot happen before March till the Senate elections, and the currency would also remain around Rs 160 mark,” he informed.

SBP MPS

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

Govt to decide on schools' closure today

PM forms body as govt struggles to find NHP solution

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters