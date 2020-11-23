AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sindh posts 1,102 new Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said 13 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,829 and 1,102 new cases emerged when 11,439 samples were tested raising the tally to 163,329.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, the chief minister said 13 more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,829 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said 11,439 samples were tested against which 1,102 cases were diagnosed that constituted 9.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,895,238 tests have been conducted which detected 163,329 cases, of them 89 percent or 146,008 patients have recovered, including 480 overnight.

The CM said currently 14,492 patients were under treatment, including 13,908 in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 574 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 510 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said out of 1,102 new cases, 719 have been detected from Karachi, including 272 from South, 247 East, 106 Central, 45 Malir, 31 Korangi and 18 West. He added that Hyderabad has 113 cases, Matiari 36, Badin 24, Umerkot 22, Tando Allahyar 18, Khairpur 16, Jamshoro 13, Mirpurkhas 12, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghr 10 each, Naushehroferoze seven, Tando Mohammad Khan Dadu six each, Sukkur five, Thatta and Ghotki three each, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Shikarpur one each.

