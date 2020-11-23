AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business

Saudi Arabia will not reconsider VAT increase: minister

Reuters 23 Nov 2020

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Sunday that a decision to triple value-added tax to 15% would not be reconsidered in the short to medium term, but might be looked into in the long term.

Speaking at a news conference closing the two-day G20 online summit, Mohammed al-Jadaan said the VAT decision had been “difficult” but a necessary option to support the economy. Last week, acting information minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi said the kingdom could review its VAT increase after the novel coronavirus pandemic ends.—Reuters

