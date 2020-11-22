PDM all set for Peshawar rally today

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is gearing up for its power show is Peshawar today (Sunday) despite the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The rally will be held at Kabootar Chowk near Ring Road where over 10,000 seats have been placed for the participants.

An eight-foot long stage has been prepared for the leaders of PDM in the centre of the road. Four screens have been installed at the site and an audio system has been set up as well.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others will address the rally.

The traffic police of Peshawar have prepared a diversion route plan for the residents to prevent traffic jams and other inconvenience.

The rally is being held despite a threat by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take legal action against the organisers given the rise in coronavirus cases.

Pakistan is presently experiencing the second wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, 59 people across the country died from the deadly virus. Over 2,600 new cases were reported across the country.