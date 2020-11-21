Alarming surge in Covid-19 positive cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases Friday jumped to 370,046 and Covid-19 deaths to 7,580, following Sindh reporting 1,276 cases and 19 deaths, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) detected 105 new cases.

According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister Sindh Secretariat, the province has reported 1,276 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily jump in infections since July 12, when the province reported 1,713 cases.

The province has also reported 19 more fatalities from the coronavirus, which has taken provincial death toll to 2,799.

A total of 12,975 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, according to CM Murad Ali Shah. According to AJK Health Department, 105 new coronavirus cases were detected over the past 24 hours across the state by performing 896 tests.

The state authorities said that so far 76,850 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the AJK, and 5,911 people have tested positive, of which 134 have died.

So far 4,318 people have recovered from Covid-19 in AJK and 1,459 are active cases.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 161,028 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 112,893 in Punjab, 43,359 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 16,642 in Balochistan, 25,719 in Islamabad, 5,911 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,494 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,811 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab 2,780 in Sindh, 1,319 in KP, 158 in Balochistan, 266 in Islamabad, 134 in Azad Kashmir, and 93 in G-B.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,112,162 coronavirus tests, overall 327,598 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 1,517 patients are in critical condition.

Punjab reported 112,893 individuals have been infected with Covid-19 in the province till 10pm November 19, 2020.

Punjab detected 609 new coronavirus cases by conducting 16,297 tests, while 15 lives have been lost in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 2,811, while 97,890 people have recovered

Islamabad Friday reported 447 new coronavirus cases by conducting 6,153 tests with 7.17 percent positivity rate. Total cases in Islamabad have jumped to 25,719 of which 21,222 have recovered and 266 have died, since the outbreak of coronavirus.

