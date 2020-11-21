AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
19 more succumb to Covid-19, 1,276 new cases emerge

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Covid-19 has hit new highs in Sindh by claiming 19 more lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2,799 and 1,276 new cases emerged when 12,975 samples were tested. In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 19 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,799 that constituted 1.8 percent.

Shah said that 12,975 samples were tested which diagnosed 1276 cases that constituted 10 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,872,262 tests have been conducted against which 161,028 cases were detected, of them 90 percent or 145,143 patients have recovered, including 827 overnight.

The CM said that currently 13,086 patients were under treatment, including 12,537 in home isolation, nine at isolation centres and 544 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 446 patients was stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 2776 new cases 929 have been detected from Karachi, of them 333 South, 273 East, 94 Central, 92 West, Korangi 75 and 62 from District Malir. While 130 new cases detected in Hyderabad, Umerkot 36, Jacobabad 24, Ghotki 18, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 17 each, Kambar 15, Larkana and Shikarpur 12 each, Dadu six, Jamshoro and Sanghar two each and Khairpur and Badin one each. Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs to save themselves and their families.

