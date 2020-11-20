AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
Key Takeaways from PM Imran Khan's Afghanistan visit

  • On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan conducted his first official visit to Afghanistan, on invitation from President Ashraf Ghani, where both leaders discussed matters of mutual concern.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan conducted his first official visit to Afghanistan, on invitation from President Ashraf Ghani, where both leaders discussed matters of mutual concern.

The agenda of this high-level visit revolved around matters of regional security, economic development and the monumental Afghan Peace Deal with the Taliban.

In a shared statement from both Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, the key takeaways of this visit were elaborated upon, which were as follows:

  • Afghan Peace Deal: Both countries acknowledged that the negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban were of paramount importance, especially pertaining to peace and security in the region. More importantly, both parties acknowledged that they seek to develop bilateral relations based on mutual trust, and respect for each other's territorial sovereignty; ensuring that their territories should not be used for activities that could prove to be an impediment to peace.

  • Enhanced Economic Ties: Both countries acknowledged the importance of regional connectivity through trade and the free movement of people and goods, which would deepen the bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

  • Refugee Concerns: Both countries agreed to the expeditious and respectful return of refugees across the border, through the facilitation of international humanitarian organisations and donor agencies.

The joint statement concluded with a comprehensive action, which stated that President Ashraf Ghani would be slated to visit Pakistan within the first quarter of 2021, and both countries would proactively engage with each other to discuss matters of mutual importance.

