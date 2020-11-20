AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
Minister vows support to fisheries sector

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday pledged his government's cooperation to the growth of fisheries sector and support to the fishermen.

During a visit to Karachi fish harbour, Zaidi praised Fishermen's Coperative Society chairman Abdul Bar for his efforts to maintain fisheries up to the standards.

"We are ready to cooperate with you," he told the chairman Fishermen's Cooperative Society during a meeting at the harbour.

Zaidi said together 'we' can solve all the existing problems that the fisheries sector is faced with. He hopes that the Pakistani fishing industry can play an important role in the development of the country by becoming more active.

Abdul Bar, who received and welcomed Zaidi at the country's largest fisheries, said the harbour is confronting with scores of problems, which need a support from the federal government.

Walking the federal minister through the harbour's different departments to the floating jetty, Abdul Bar sought permission from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Abdul Bar told Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi that a safety wall for small launches is to be constructed here for the construction of which we have sought permission from Karachi Port Trust.

