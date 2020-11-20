KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.027 billion and the number of lots traded 8,851.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 3.614 billion, followed by DJ PKR 2.496 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 814.567 million, currencies through COTS PKR 557.379 million, silver PKR 546.887 million, natural gas PKR 273.652 million, platinum PKR 256.795 million, copper PKR 254.895 million, crude oil PKR 147.661 million and SP500 PKR 64.393 million.

In agriculture commodities, 2 lots of soybean amounting to PKR 18.983 million, one lot of corn amounting to PKR 3.412 million and 2 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 1.106 million were traded.

