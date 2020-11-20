AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
GBLA elections: Four MPAs-elect join PTI

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Ali Amin Gandapur, the Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan who has been entrusted with the gigantic of wooing the independent candidates by no other than Prime Minister Imran Khan, has so far managed to get the support of four out of total seven winning independent candidates to join the PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Though this time around when Jahangir Khan Tareen's jet is no more available to cajole independent candidates in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Gandapur of Kohat has been quite successful in wooing them as it is believed that at least six out of total seven candidates may join PTI which is set to form government after winning 11 seats in the recently held elections.

Four independent candidates who emerged victorious in their respective constituencies in Nov 15 GBLA elections, have brought the PTI to a comfortable position to form government in the region. The candidates who joined PTI on Thursday include Mushtaq Hussain GBLA-22 (Ghanche-I), Abdul Hameed GBLA-23 (Ghanche-II), Wazi Muhammad Saleem GBLA-9 (Skardu-III) and Nasir Ali Khan GBLA-10 (Skardu-IV).

All the four independent candidates' decision to join the party was announced following a meeting with Gandapur in which PTI chief organizer Saifullah Niqazi and GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain were also present.

Welcoming the winners into the PTI fold, Gandapur said the people of GB buried the anti-state narrative of the opposition parties in the general elections. He said the PTI is heading to form a government in the mountainous region, and once the government is formed, the fate of GB people will change complete as our sole purpose is to eradicate the poverty in the region.

