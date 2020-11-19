CAA’s report blames PIA’s engineering dept for PK-661 crash

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday submitted an investigation report which revealed that the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-661 did not crash because of pilot's fault but did so due to technical reasons.

In it’s 207-page report, which was submitted at the Sindh High Court (SHC), the CAA held PIA's Engineering and Maintenance Department responsible for the air crash.

The report stated that critical questions relating to the crash were answered by authorities in Canada, France and the United States.

Following that, the court summoned the director of safety management of the national carrier to appear before the bench in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned further hearings into the case till December 1.

PIA’s PK-661, crashed while travelling from Chitral to Islamabad on December 7, 2016. All 47 passengers and crew aboard, including religious scholar and former singer Junaid Jamshed, died in the crash.