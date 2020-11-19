Sindh govt ordered to provide increased security to Bilawal

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial government to provide increased security to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

A division bench of the SHC, comprising Justice Karim Khan Agha and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, issued the orders while hearing a petition filed by the PPP.

The petition said reports by security agencies suggested Bilawal’s life was under threat.

It sought permission for travelling in bulletproof vehicles with tinted windows and personal security guards.

“My mother also lost her life to terrorists,” the petition quoted Bilawal as saying.

During the hearing, the assistant attorney-general informed the bench that there was no policy outlining the security of politicians.

In concluding the petition, the court allowed the PPP chairman use of vehicles with tinted windows and personal security and also directed the Sindh government to ensure that the PPP chairman was provided foolproof security when he visited public places.

Meanwhile, the SHC on Wednesday issued notices to the Sindh government and the DIG of traffic to submit their comments on a petition challenging a law that exempts side-view mirrors on motorcycles in the province.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the petition.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated before the court that the provincial government brought in a law exempting side-view mirrors on motorbikes.

He said motorcyclists wearing helmets can’t see vehicles coming from either side without side-view mirrors, which leads to road accidents.

The lawyer pleaded with the bench to order the government to repeal the law and introduce fines for motorcyclists riding motorbikes without side-view mirrors. After a preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to the provincial government and the DIG of traffic to come up with their responses to the petition by next hearing.

