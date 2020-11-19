AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Nov 19, 2020
US unveils star-spangled pavilion for Dubai’s Expo 2020

AFP 19 Nov 2020

DUBAI: Star-spangled and featuring a SpaceX rocket module, the US pavilion at the gigantic Expo 2020 Dubai site was handed over Wednesday less than a year before the delayed launch of the world fair.

The six-month mega event, a milestone for the wealthy Gulf emirate which has splashed out $8.2 billion on the eye-popping venue in the hope of boosting its soft power and resetting the economy, will open its doors in October 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic forced a one-year postponement.

But despite the delay, armies of workers in protective masks were still racing to complete dozens of pavilions among the 192 participating countries, including Israel, which signed a normalisation agreement with the United Arab Emirates in September. The United States pavilion will “showcase our values”, US ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr. told journalists during a handover ceremony. The theme of the silver building draped in stars is “life, liberty and pursuit of the future”, he said. Once opened, visitors will be taken on a tour via a moving walkway that meanders through the building. Set to highlight American values, the pavilion website said the US delegation aims to exhibit “American freedom, ideals, enterprise and innovation”.

The US pavilion nearly failed to get off the drawing board because of funding issues.—AFP

US unveils star-spangled pavilion for Dubai’s Expo 2020

