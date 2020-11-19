NAPA elects new chairman

KARACHI: The board of directors of the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) unanimously elected Syed Jawaid lqbal as its new chairman for a period of three years.

The board also re-appointed Zia Mohyeddin as the Chief Executive Officer of NAPA.

The outgoing chairman of the board, Tariq Kirmani, said in his farewell speech that he had been fortunate to have served the board for two terms, contributing in some way to the cultural enrichment of society.

Syed Jawaid lqbal, the new chairman, said he considered it a matter of honour that he was elected unanimously as this was a unique and exciting place for the teaching of performing arts.

The board of directors of NAPA consists of distinguished individuals from diverse disciplines who serve on an honorary basis.

The newly elected board has as its members Tariq Kirmani, Javed Jabbar, Anwar Rammal, Salima Hashmi, Satish Anand, Shahrukh Hasan, Roshan Khursheed, Bharucha, Mahtab Rashdi and Fawzia Naqvi.

Established in 2004, the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) is the only institution of its kind in Pakistan.

It conducts professional courses to conserve and teach the performing arts (theatre and music) and is committed to training students to achieve their full potential as performers.

It gives opportunities to young people in developing freedom of expression, self-discipline and a life-long love of learning the performing arts.

