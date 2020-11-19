Educational institutes: 7,016 ‘drug peddlers’ held from surroundings

LAHORE: The city police claimed on Wednesday to have seized a huge quantity of drugs by arresting 7,016 persons for selling narcotics around educational institutes during the last 10 months of the current year.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Ashfaq Khan while sharing the performance report of police for the last 10 months said that Lahore police is implementing a zero tolerance policy against criminals, particularly drug peddlers.

According to the report, the police after arresting 7,016 accused persons registered 6,772 FIRs during the 10 months of this year. Accordingly, police said they also seized over 2516 kilograms of hashish, over 104 kilograms of heroin, over four kilograms of ICE, over 168 kilograms of opium and over 73,000 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020