AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder
Nov 19, 2020
Markets

Gold rises in Asia

Reuters 19 Nov 2020

SINGAPORE: Gold inched up and moved in a narrow range in Asian trade on Wednesday, as investors weighed the prospects of a Covid-19 vaccine against concerns over rising cases and the possibility of further economic support from the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,880.81 per ounce by 0707 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,878.30.

Gold shed as much as 1.3% on Monday after Moderna said its vaccine was 94.5% effective in a late-stage trial.

“There’s a lack of catalyst for gold to rally ... Weighing on prices is a slight depression in inflation expectations because it’s quite clear now that the US fiscal stimulus will probably not be as sizeable as previously imagined,” said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

“Gold has clearly run out of upward momentum, with the short-term market clearly long,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding, a daily close below key support around the $1,867 level could signal a deeper correction.

“I expect monetary policy globally, and especially from the Fed to be ultra-easy right through 2021.”—Reuters

