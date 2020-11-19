Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
19 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (November 18, 2020).
US Dollar 158.2833
Pound Sterling 209.1397
Euro 187.7557
Japanese Yen 1.5161
