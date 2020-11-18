AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Zinc leaps on mine shutdown, tightening LME market

  • Benchmark zinc on the LME was up 2% at $2,743.50 a tonne.
  • The metal used to galvanize steel has risen more than 60%.
Reuters 18 Nov 2020

LONDON: Zinc prices on Wednesday rose to an 18-month high as a mine shutdown in South Africa and signs that supply in the London Metal Exchange (LME) market is tightening added to expectations of strong demand from China, the top consumer.

Benchmark zinc on the LME was up 2% at $2,743.50 a tonne at 1215 GMT after reaching $2,770, the highest since May 2019.

The metal used to galvanize steel has risen more than 60% from a low in March as industrial activity in China rebounded from coronavirus closures.

"There's still room for Chinese metals demand to support prices and perhaps push them a little bit higher," said Capital Economics analyst Kieran Clancy.

"But the scope for further rallies is really starting to look more limited," he said, pointing to rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States and the likelihood that China will dial back stimulus measures next year.

VEDANTA: Vedanta Zinc International suspended mining at its Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa after a geotechnical failure trapped ten employees. The mine produces 250,000 tonnes of zinc a year at full output.

SPREAD: The discount of cash zinc versus the three-month contract on the LME shrank to $3.30 a tonne, the lowest since June, from $14.50 on Monday, pointing to tighter nearby supply.

STOCKS: Zinc inventories in LME-registered warehouses have climbed to around 220,000 tonnes from 50,000 tonnes in January, but one entity controls more than half.

Stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses have trended lower in recent months and sit around 60,000 tonnes.

SURPLUS: The global zinc market is expected to switch back to a surplus next year.

COPPER STRIKES: A unions on strike at Chile's Candelaria copper mine rejected a contract offer from the company on Tuesday.

Chile's Codelco said it had reached advanced contract agreements with two small unions at its El Teniente mine.

VIRUS: The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus reached a record high of 10,816 on Tuesday.

OTHER METALS: LME copper was up 0.4% at $7,096.50 a tonne, aluminium was up 0.7% at $1,992, nickel fell 0.8% to $15,815, lead gained 0.1% to $1,942 and tin was 0.3% up at $19,075.

Zinc prices LME market

Zinc leaps on mine shutdown, tightening LME market

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters