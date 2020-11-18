AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
PR defers resumption of KCR services on 14-km long route

  • Sheikh Rasheed says the KCR could not be resumed rom City Station to Orangi Town due to the issue of level crossings and renovation of stations
Fahad Zulfikar 18 Nov 2020

(Karachi) Pakistan Railways has postponed resumption of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) service from City Station to Orangi route, media reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the KCR could not be resumed rom City Station to Orangi Town due to the issue of level crossings and renovation of stations.

"This section of the route will be restored between December 15 to 30," Rasheed said. "We are taking a major step to revive the KCR tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM," he reiterated.

Pakistan Railways in the first phase will launch partial Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) operation from Marshalling Yard Pipri to Karachi City station tomorrow, he further said. “The KCR will cover a distance of 46 kilometres having 13 stopovers,” he added.

Earlier, a KCR train comprising four bogies and two locomotives travelled a 14-kilometre-long distance from Karachi’s City Railway Station to Orangi Town.

The train took around two hours to cover the entire distance that was supposed to take minutes, they said, adding it took much longer than usual because of the dilapidated condition of the tracks and stations.

The KCR project is 12.63 kilometer at grade (on the ground), and 30.75 kilometer elevated with 24 railway stations out of which 14 will be elevated. The average distance between each station will be 1.8 kilometre.

