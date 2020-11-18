NAB files reference against PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed a reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal over misusing powers in Narowal Sports Complex.

As per details, the reference was filled by Bureau’s Rawalpindi office, nominating former minister of PML-N, former director-general (DG) Akhtar Nawaz and Sarfraz Rasool, Asif Shaikh and Muhammad Ahmed among accused.

The reference sated that Iqbal, in his capacity as planning minister, had misused his authority and increased budget of the project from Rs34.75 million to Rs2,994 million.

He had illegally hijacked the provincial project which costs Rs3 billion instead of Rs730 million spent by spending funds of the federal government, added in the reference.

Earlier on October 20, an Islamabad accountability court had adjourned the Narowal Sports City case against Ahsan Iqbal till November 19.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.