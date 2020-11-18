AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Pakistan

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

BR Web Desk Updated 18 Nov 2020

The United States (US) on Wednesday excused from providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase, local media citing its sources reported.

As per details, in its response to Pakistani Mission in Washington, officials said that vaccines will be exported in the second phase after meeting the local requirements.

The mission has conveyed the response to the federal government, while Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the health ministry about the reply from the US.

In a letter, it was stated that the Mission and the health ministry were making efforts for the availability of the vaccine, and were constantly in contact with companies in the US for advance booking.

The move came after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved funds for purchasing potential coronavirus vaccines under last-stage trials.

In a letter written on November 4, the ministry had sought out permission from PM Imran for advance booking of coronavirus vaccines.

The ministry recommended allocation of $100 million in funds for the purchases of vaccines on an emergency basis for around 10 million nationals.

In its first phase, the vaccines will be made available for elderly citizens and health workers.

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

