DSJs delegated powers to check smuggling

Zaheer Abbasi | Nuzhat Nazar Updated 18 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved the delegation of legal powers to the District and Sessions Judges (DSJs) of 19 districts to check smuggling. The powers have been given under clause 8(2) of the COVID-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Ordinance 2020.

The federal cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of prime minister Imran Khan, also has exempted taxes and duties on 61 equipment and items used in the prevention of the Covid-19, with the prime minister reportedly emphasizing the need for following SOPs as the second wave of coronavirus is more serious.

As the cabinet meeting commenced, the prime minister was informed that there was no shortage of wheat and sugar and their prices would not increase.

The cabinet also approved prime minister’s package for Rabi crops, especially wheat saving, under the prime minister’s assistance package.

The prime minister briefed the cabinet about the mechanism for the redressal of the grievances of different constituencies and in case the complaints are not timely being addressed complainants can approach the complaint cell for proceedings against the relevant department and the district administration.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Raina Saeed Khan as chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of chairperson and members of the National Commission for Human Development.

The commission has representation of the federal capital, minorities, and women.

The cabinet also approved the policy for the appointment of chief executives in public-sector organisations.

The prime minister made it clear that the heads of important public sector companies and departments will be appointed on merit in a transparent manner.

The cabinet also endorsed the decisions of the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee held on October 28 and November 4, 2020, decisions taken by its committee for legislation dated October 21 and November 5 2020.

The cabinet deferred the endorsement of the decisions taken by the committee of institutional reforms held on October 29, 2020.

The cabinet approved the appointment of chairman National Medical and Dental Board and also approved establishment of National Medical Authority under the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020. In order to issue hassle-free tourism visa, the cabinet formed a committee headed by the foreign minister, and tasked the committee to submit recommendations in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

