AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,227 Increased By ▲ 28.78 (0.69%)
BR30 21,313 Increased By ▲ 75.25 (0.35%)
KSE100 40,731 Increased By ▲ 226.69 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,158 Increased By ▲ 151.15 (0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Zaheer Abbasi 17 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved, in principle, Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) of 3,500 employees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with an estimated cost of over Rs12 billion.

The ECC meeting presided over by Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, sources said, gave, in principle, approval to the VSS because it remains unclear as to how many employees would be willing to avail it and that was the reason that the adviser suggested that the scheme should be offered first to determine its cost based on the number of employees who wanted to accept it.

On a summary moved by the PIACL and the Aviation Division regarding government cash support for the VSS, the ECC after discussion, decided to approve, in principle, the voluntary separation from service scheme for the PIA.

The ECC meeting considered a heavy agenda and approved four separate Technical Supplementary Grants for the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior for various projects of fiscal year 2020-2021, and defence division's proposal to build a fence on Pak-Iran border may cost around Rs26 billion.

The meeting also gave its concurrence to the Petroleum Division's proposal, in principle, regarding allocation of gas from Bashar X-IST to third party of up to 1.0 MMCFD.

On a proposal of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the ECC approved a budgetary allocation of Rs53 million in favour of National Information Technology Board (NITB) for provision of ICT services at the Prime Minister's Office for Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme for fiscal year 2020-2021.

On a summary moved by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication regarding manufacturing of SIMs/Smart-cards in Pakistan, the adviser on finance following a detailed deliberation directed to constitute a committee to examine the proposal and present a report for a way forward within two weeks.

The committee would be headed by the Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar with representatives from the Ministry of information technology and telecom, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Board of Investment (BOI) as its members.

The meeting of the ECC decided to form a Committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) to decide a timeline for export of mango and kinnow as suitable by the aforesaid committee after due consultations with stakeholders.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Baber and Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain attended the meeting.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir also participated through a video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Gilgit Baltistan Election: PTI leads in counting with nine seats as no party secures majority

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.