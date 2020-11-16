'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

(Karachi) Gilgit-Baltistan Government Spokesperson Faizullah Firaq has rejected rigging allegations by former premier and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in GB general elections, media reported.

In a statement, Firaq said that the region's interim government provided equal level field to the political parties contesting the polls. He added that elections were held in a transparent and peaceful manner.

The official statement by GB government comes in wake of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's accusations that GB’s interim government has ‘managed’ elections. He alleged that several candidates of the party were forced to leave the party.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading the Gilgit Baltistan elections by winning nine seats according to unofficial results.

So far, Independent candidates managed to secure seven seats followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which bagged four seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won election on two seats.

Besides, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), an ally of PTI, has emerged victorious in one out total 23 constituencies up for grabs while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) managed to secure one seat.