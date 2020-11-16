AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
Xiomi unveils Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro

  • Xiaomi's new phone is priced at $489 while the Mi 10T Pro is priced at $ 517.
Ali Ahmed 16 Nov 2020

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer that recently surpassed Apple in smartphone sales during the Coronavirus pandemic, has introduced two phones.

Xiaomi has recently introduced its two phones Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro and both models have a triple (three) camera setup.

As per details, the main camera of the Mi 10T is 64 megapixels while the main camera of the Mi 10T Pro is 108 megapixels. The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, supports 8K video, while both models have 5G technology.

Xiaomi's new phone is priced at $489 while the Mi 10T Pro is priced at $ 517.

Weeks ago, technology analytics company International Data Corporation (IDC) in its report for the third quarter of 2020 on smartphone sales showed that Chinese company Xiaomi has surpassed the American technology giant Apple, during the third quarter of 2020 that saw a 45pc increase in the sales of Xiaomi compared to the third quarter of 2019, after which it came third on the list with 46.5mn units sold, which is five million units more than Apple that sold 41.6mn units.

According to Nabila Popal, research director at the IDC, the increase in smartphone sales is due to over-advertising and discount offers.

