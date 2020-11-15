Worsening situation: Country reports 32 deaths, 2,443 new infections in 24 hours

(Karachi) At least 2,443 people contracted coronavirus infection while 32 more fell prey to the disease during 24 hours, as per statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Tuesday.

As per details, tests of 39,410 people were conducted while the figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 323,225.

So far, coronavirus disease has claimed lives of 7,141 people. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 356,904 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 154,738, Punjab 109,993, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 41,990, Balochistan 16,393, Islamabad 23,994, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 5,349, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,447.

A total of 492,1050 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 1,377 corona patients admitted in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Earlier, the NCOC issued a lockdown warning and called for better compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in wake of increase in the country's positivity rate, virus-related deaths and hospital admissions.

The forum noted that the positivity ratio had risen which is 40 percent higher while deaths were also increasing. It also noted that Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan have a higher positivity ratio along with other areas across the country.

The NCOC also launched a Whatsapp number for registration of COVID-19 related violations by the public..

As part of the service, people can report any violations related to COVID-19 SOPs like non wearing of mask, non-adherence to social distancing, over-crowding at public places etc.